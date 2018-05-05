FDA DG produced before Mandalay Region High Court

Former Director General of Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Dr. Than Htut, who was detained in connection with a corruption case, was produced before the Mandalay Region High Court on 4 May at 1 p.m.
Dr. Than Htut said to media while he was leaving the courtroom, “I have nothing to say.”
A lawyer who represents him in this case said, “Justice will prevail, I’ll speak at the next hearing.”
The case was registered against him at Zabuthiri Township police station, Naypyitaw Council Union Territory, under section 56 of the 2013 Anti-Corruption Law on April 20 after the Anti-Corruption Commission investigated a complaint lodged against him. The case is being heard at the Mandalay Region High Court.
Public Relations and Information Officer Khin Cho Cho of Mandalay Region High Court said, “The high court examined a prosecution witness today. His name is Than Zaw Win. Today’s hearing could not finish the examination of even a witness. The court fixed the next hearing as there were many original documents presented before the court as exhibits. The court accepted some original receipts and documents as exhibits in this case. The court accepts only original documents in any case. They need to present more original documents so that the court fixed for next hearing.”
The prosecution reportedly presented total 36 witnesses and the next hearing was fixed on May 11.