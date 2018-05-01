Fighting breaks out in four townships in Kachin State

Kachin Independence Army (KIA) Information and News In-charge Col. Naw Bu said that Tatmadaw (Myanmar Army) and Kachin Independence Organization (KIO) has been fighting in four townships of Kachin State and the military situation was still tense between the two armies.
“We have been fighting regularly in Tanai, Phakant, Myitkyina and Injangyang townships and we can say the military situation is still tense between the two armies,” he said.
Col. Naw Bu said that fighting broke out in over half of a total 18 townships in Kachin State and current fierce fighting was in areas controlled by 4th Battalion of KIA under command of 1st Brigade.
Tatmadaw used heavy weapons and aerial bombardment in some battles, he added.
Mizzima contacted officials and spokesmen from Tatmadaw True News Information Department by phone on April 30 in the afternoon to ascertain the facts regarding this news but no information was available.
UN said that 2-3,000 IDPs had to flee their homes between the beginning and end of April because of heavy fighting between the Tatmadaw and KIA.