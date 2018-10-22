Fighting reported near Bhamo

By
Zeya Maw
On Monday, 22 October 2018

Soldiers of Kachin Independence Army (KIA). Photo: Mizzima

The Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and Tatmadaw (government troops) clashed on October 18 - 19 near Myasaydi village, Bhamo Township, Kachin State, according to reports.

State Assembly legislator Zaw Thinn said, “They might have had clashes during area clearing operation.”

The site is about two miles of northwest of Myasaydi village where there are abandoned gold mines, he said.

Legislator Zaw Thinn added the two armies fought heavily from about 10 p.m. on October 18 to 5 a.m. in the next morning but there was no more fighting after that.

KIA spokesman Col. Naw Bu was contacted for further details fighting but to no avail.

KIA is a member of the Federal Peace Negotiation Consultative Committee (FPNCC) led by United Wa State Army (UWSA) and it has not yet signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA).

