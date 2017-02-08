Final dissolution of MICA needs only government’s nod

The President’s Office has agreed to the dissolution of the Myanmar International Cooperation Agency (MICA) which was authorized to rent and manage acres of state-owned land when the previous government was in power.
Union Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation Ministry Deputy Minister Hla Kyaw told the House of Nationalities at its session on February 7, “The President’s Office agreed to the dissolution of the Myanmar International Cooperation Agency (MICA) on December 13, 2016 and we will present this case to the Union Government to get their final permission for dissolution of this organization.”
“After the dissolution of MICA, the lands, farms and factories under their management will be transferred to the ministries and departments concerned in accordance with rules, regulations and procedures,” he added.
House of Nationalities MP Naw Chris Tun aka Dr.Arkar Moe from Kayin State, No. 7 constituency moved a motion in parliament on MICA, it states, “This parliament urges the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation to openly and transparently explain and expose the financial management of MICA and how the ministry will manage factories, businesses, lands and farms acquired from government departments without official approval from the Union Government after its dissolution and liquidation.”
Hla Kyaw told parliament, “In dissolution and liquidation of MICA, we will seek advice from Union Auditor General Office for settling of accounts and financial management in accordance with financial regulations and procedures.”
The motion moved by House of Nationalities MP Naw Chris Tun got 140 Yes votes and 50 Nay votes and was passed.