First Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in Myanmar opened

The first Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in Myanmar was officially opened this week in Yangon. Both Myanmar and Ukraine would try their best to promote the process of collaboration and they had a long way to go, said by Kyaw Zeya, the permanent secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.
Myanmar and Ukraine have diplomatic relations starting from 1999, and this year is the 18-year anniversary between two countries. Andrii Beshta, Ambassador-designate of Ukraine to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar said that from historical perspective, 18 years was a very short period, but opening the honorary consulate was of great importance to contribute to the development, diplomatic relations, economics and culture between two countries. “Ukraine and Myanmar always enjoy friendly relations,” he added, “We want to develop further.” Though nowthere is only one honorary consulate of Ukraine in Myanmar, Beshta said, “It’s not the matter of numbers. It’s the matter of quality.”
Aung Hlaing Oo, Honorary Consul of Ukraine to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar also attended the opening ceremony of Honorary Consulate of Ukraine. Aung Hlaing Oo said that his main job was to promote cultural, economic and technical cooperation between the two countries. He also mentioned to develop a product system, such as exporting Myanmar agriculture products to Ukraine and Ukraine’s green nuts can import to Myanmar.
Kyaw Zeya said that compared with most countries in Europe, 18-year diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Myanmar still had a long way to go. Distance between the two countries can be one challenge, Zeya said, “But challenges can be interpreted as opportunities.” The ambassador Andrii Beshta also said that the challenge is how much time and energy both countries could invest into trying to use opportunities.
Mr. Andrii Beshta was appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, with residence in Bangkok. Beshta is also the ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Thailand. He said that not every country could open embassies in every other country, so it’s a normal practice to be an ambassador in several countries.
There were many guests and ambassadors of other countries attending the opening ceremony of Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in No. 29, Seven Mile Hills in Yangon.