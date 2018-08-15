Fishing community in Mon state evacuated after flooding

Police in Paung, Mon State, evacuated the fishing community in Ahlyat Village in Paung Township as high tide destroyed their homes yesterday, state media reported.
The wave destroyed seven homes yesterday and 37 on Monday in the fishing village. Police also relocated 26 houses and evacuated the villagers yesterday, according to the Paung Township General Administration Department.
“Waves about five-foot high struck their homes. We also evacuated patients at the Station Hospital on 12 August. We need to grow mangrove forests here,” said U Tun Min Aung, Pyithu Hluttaw Representative of Paung Township.