Food shortages in Tanintharyi after flooding hits three times

Tanintharyi town faced food shortages after it was hit by severe flooding for the third time with rising river water levels while some people were not receiving relief supplies as they could not go to relief camps, local people said.
After the incessant rain, the water level in Tanintharyi River crossed 3’ above the danger level and authorities had to release water from the embankment built for protecting the town from flooding.
According to Tanintharyi Town Natural Disaster Information Committee, the danger level of Tanintharyi Town is 17’ and the water level in the river rose to over 24’ and then crossed 27’ 3” mark.
Some flood victims could not go to relief camps as they had to constantly move so they built makeshift tents on high ground.
On August 21, Union Minister of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Dr. Win Myat Aye and cabinet ministers of Tanintharyi Region Government visited relief camps in the town and gave 30 million kyat in assistance money, relief supplies of rice, cooking oil, instant noodles and snacks and cookies for children and mobile toilets to be used in relief camps.