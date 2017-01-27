Former President Thein Sein urges USDP to make enormous effort to win in elections

The Union Solidarity and Development Party’s Central Steering Committee patron Thein Sein has urged the party to make a great effort to win in the elections.
“In order to have the opportunity to thoroughly build the country, it is important for the party to win in the elections,” said Thein Sein. “Only if the party wins, will it be able to enter into parliament. Only if the party wins, will it be able to form a government. Then the party will be able to lead citizens and effectively build the country.”
He made the comment in a ceremony to honour him for winning the Grand Prize of the Third Asia Cosmopolitan Awards 2017 awarded by the Economic Research Institute for Asean and East Asia. The ceremony was held by the party at its headquarters in Nay Pyi Taw on January 26.
Thein Sein received the Grand Prize of the Third Asia Cosmopolitan Awards 2017 on January 15 in Japan.