Former village administrative chief killed in Maungtaw

The State Counsellor’s Office Information Committee has announced that a person was found murdered near a freshwater prawn pond beside the entrance road to Gwasone Village in Maungtaw Township, Rakhine State.
The victim was identified as Edrit, former Gwasone Village administrative chief, said the statement.The murder happened around 7:30 pm on February 4. The victim had two cuts to the throat, two stab wounds in the chest, a stab wound through a rib, and a cut on his right wrist.
Ngakhuya police station are currently investigating.