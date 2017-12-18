Four Eights party to apply for registration within days

88-Generation student Ko Ko Gyi said that after making a decision on the party’s name which will be the ‘Four Eights Party’, they would register it within the coming few days.
He was speaking at a conference after the second meeting of the party organizing committee held in Yangon, Thingangyun Township, Dhama Piya monastery on December 17.
He said the Union Election Commission (UEC) will take about 90 days for registration of the party so he expected their party would be officially registered in either March or April, 2018.
He further said that the party’s priority was ‘building a democratic federal union.’