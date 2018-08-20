Four reported dead among 1,200 confirmed dengue (DHF) cases

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 20 August 2018

A man fumigates a classroom. Photo: MNA

Mon State has recorded more than 1,200 confirmed dengue (DHF) cases in 10 townships since January this year, according to Dr Sithu Ye Naung, assistant director of the state’s Public Health Department, state media reported.

According to hospital-based data, the DHF cases were reportedly high in Mawlamyine and Mudon townships with over 200 cases respectively, followed by Paung Township with 199 cases, Thanbyuzayat Township with 187 cases, Ye Township with 178 cases, Kyaikmaraw Township with 101 cases, Chaungzon Township with 73 cases, Thaton Township with 64 cases, Bilin Township with

16 cases and Kyaikto Township with five cases. The disease killed four people, including an eight-month old infant in Paung Township, a 15-year-old child in Thaton Township, a nine-year-old child in Thanbyuzayat Township and a four-year-old child in Ye Township, the report said.

