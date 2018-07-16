FPNCC vows to continue peace meetings with gov't

Seven armed groups have vowed to continue peace meetings with the government, saying that they will discuss the message delivered by Myanmar authorities at the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference in Nay Pyi Taw, Xinhua reported quoting official media.
The third session of the six-day Panglong Peace Conference started Wednesday and the seven-member Federal Political Negotiation Consultative Committee (FPNCC) attended the conference until Saturday, the 4th day of the session.
The FPNCC includes Kachin Independence Organization (KIO), the United Wa State Army (UWSA), Shan State Progressive Party (SSPP), Mongla's National Democratic Alliance Army (NDAA), Kokang's Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Ta,ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Arakan Army (AA).