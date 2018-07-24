General Aung San Statue vandalized in Myitkyina

Vandals attacked a statue of Myanmar independence hero General Aung San late Sunday night in Kachin state’s capital Myitkyina, covering its face with green paint in a display of opposition to his honouring in ethnic minority areas according to an RFA report.
Plans to erect statues of the general, father of state counsellor and de facto national leader Aung San Suu Kyi, have sparked opposition by local activists who revere their own war heroes and see the moves as a bid by the current civilian government to "Burmanize” or assimilate them.
Speaking on Monday to RFA’s Burmese Service, Kachin state police chief Col. Myo Thura Naung said the vandalism was discovered Monday morning.
Police are currently looking for the perpetrators according to the report.