Global Fund to donate 321.44 million U.S. dollars to fight disease in Myanmar

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 8 December 2017

A medical technician testing a blood sample for HIV at a clinic in Yangon. Photo: AFP

The Global Fund (GF) will grant 321.44 million U.S. dollars of aid to help Myanmar fight three diseases -- tuberculosis (TB), HIV/AIDS and malaria, Xinhua reported quoting local media.

Of the total grant, 94.04 million U.S. dollars will be used for TB eradication, while 129.96 million dollars will be for prevention of HIV/AIDS and 97.44 million dollars for malaria treatment.

The grant was committed by a delegation of the Global Fund, led by Urban Weber, at a meeting with Myanmar Minister of Health and Sports Myint Htwe Wednesday.

