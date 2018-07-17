Good prospects for peace with non-signatories of NCA says State Counsellor

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi said that there were good prospects of peace with ethnic armed organizations which had not yet signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA).
“The delegations of these non-signatories of NCA ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) met government and Tatmadaw (military) separately and they had frank and friendly discussions. There are good prospects of inclusion of them in the peace process,” Aung San Suu Kyi said.
Aung San Suu Kyi was speaking at the closing ceremony of the third session of Union Peace Conference or 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference.
The non-signatories of the NCA namely United Wa State Army (UWSA), Kachin Independence Army (KIA), Shan State Progressive Army (SSPP), National Democratic Alliance Army (NDAA) or Mongla group, Arakan
Army (AA), Kokang group and Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) attended the peace conference.
The third session of Union Conference was held for six days from July 11 to July 16 and reached agreement on four points in the political sector, one point in the economic sector, seven points in the social sector, and two points in the Land sector.