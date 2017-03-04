Government agrees on UNFC’s 9-point proposal

The UNFC and the government agreed in principle on proposal which could be acceptable by both parties after discussion of a 9-point proposal presented by United Nationalities Federal Council (UNFC).
President Office Acting Director General Zaw Htay said at press conference held after the meeting, “Finally agreement reached on 9 points which can be acceptable by both parties in principle.”
The Peace Commission from the government side and the Delegation for Political Negotiation (DPN) from UNFC side met at National Reconciliation and Peace Centre (NRPC) in Yangon on March 3.
DPN team leader Khoo Oo Reh said that they would present the 9 points agreed on the day to UNFC for approval.
Acting DG Zaw Htay said that both parties would continue their efforts for inclusion of organizations in the peace process in “the organizations which should be included” category and they agreed to coordinate for attending of 21stPanglong Conference by these organizations in this category.
The proposal presented by UNFC includes the declaration of a nationwide ceasefire by the government and its Defence Services within 24 hours after signing the ceasefire agreement and within 48 hours by organizations under UNFC, and amending laws including the constitution based on the resolutions passed at the 21st Century Panglong Conference.