Government and ethnic groups form Joint Coordinating Body for Peace Process Funding

The Joint Coordinating Body for Peace Process Funding has been formed with 16 members, and the State Counsellor and National Reconciliation and Peace Centre chairperson, Aung San Suu Kyi, will lead the Body for Peace Process Funding, the State Counsellor Office spokesperson Zaw Htay told Mizzima.
“The body includes eight people from the government’s side and eight people from EAO (Ethnic Armed Organizations). So, it makes the two sides equal,” Zaw Htay told Mizzima.
Aung San Suu Kyi will chair the Joint Coordinating Body for Peace Process Funding while other members from the government’s side are Union Minister Kyaw Tint Swe, Peace Commission Chairperson Dr. Tin Myo Win, Lieutenant General YaPyae, Lieutenant General Ye Aung, Union Minister Dr. Win Myat Aye, Upper House Ethnic Affairs Committee chairperson Shila Nan Taung and Lower House MP Saw Tin Win, according to Zaw Htay.
The Ethnic Armed Organizations has not decided who will be the eight members from its side. It has not decided how many members of NCA signatory groups, how many members of non-signatory groups and how many members of Wa and Mongla groups will be the members of the Joint Coordinating Body for Peace Process Funding, according to Zaw Htay.