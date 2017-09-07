Government briefs media on Rakhine situation

Union Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Dr. Win Myat Aye and National Security Advisor to the Union Government U Thaung Tun briefed the local and foreign media on the current situation in Rakhine State at the Office of the State Counsellor in Nay Pyi Taw.
At the press briefing, held September 6, the National Security Advisor provided an update on the general situation in Rakhine State. He stressed that “fabricated news” on the situation in Rakhine has been written and published with the intent to mislead the public.
“These social media campaigns are aimed to promote the interests of the terrorists by creating further divisions between the already divided communities in northern Rakhine. These also cause international misperception on Myanmar,” he said, according to a press release.
He urged the media to join hands with the Myanmar government in its efforts to bring peace, stability and development to Rakhine State by reporting the situation in an objective manner.
He emphasized the difference of the current round of terrorist attacks from the previous violence in October 2016, which was the result of communal tensions.
He said the the current attacks clearly indicate the intention of the terrorist groups to seize and separate the territory. To achieve this aim, they carried out the attacks with a strategy. They kill security and government staff, people who collaborate with the government, ethnic people and also threaten the remaining inhabitants to leave these areas.He stressed that the government cannot condone terrorism in any form or manner and will do its utmost not to allow terrorism to spread to other parts of the State.
With regard to the report of the Advisory Commission, chaired by former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, he reiterated the government’s commitment to carry out the recommendations to the fullest extent, within the shortest possible timeframe, in keeping with the situation on the ground.
He underlined the roadmap for the implementation which includes the establishment of a new Ministerial-led committee to oversee progress as well as an Advisory Board to be formed with eminent persons at home and abroad to give advice.
Subsequently, the Union Minister Dr. Win Myat Aye briefed the media on government efforts to bring humanitarian assistance and relief aid to all communities affected by the recent attacks. He also explained his visits to affected villages by a helicopter provided by Air Myanmar Aviation Services Co.Ltd. He said that the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, in cooperation with Rakhine State government, delivered humanitarian and relief aid to the displaced people, addressed their health and security needs, provided them with moral support and facilitated the reunion of divided families.
The Union Minister stated that effective measures are being put in place to distribute humanitarian assistance to all inhabitants displaced by the recent terrorist attacks, in coordination among the Union Government, the State Government, and the local Red Cross Movement.
The Union Minister and the National Security Advisor answered the questions raised by the foreign and local journalists. It was attended by more than 70 representatives of 57 foreign and local news agencies.