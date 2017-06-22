Government denies Harn Yanghwe visa ban

At the news conference, on 21 June, U Zaw Htay, Director-General of the Ministry of the State Counsellor’s Office, denied the rumour that Harn Yanghwe, Director of EBO Myanmar had been banned from re-entry into the country.
“The government (previously) granted multiple visas to Harn Yanghwe as he represented the Euro-Burma Office (EBO Myanmar) and worked together with the Myanmar Peace Center. However, when the incumbent government carried out peace-making work, no agreement was made with the Euro-Burma Office,” said U Zaw Htay.
“He did not cooperate with the government for peace-making, and the government did not ban a visa to him. However, he cannot get multiple visas. But he can get a social visa and we have informed the Myanmar embassies,” he added.