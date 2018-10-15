Government, NCA signatories hold preliminary meeting

The Myanmar government and the nationwide ceasefire accord (NCA)-signatory ethnic armed organizations (EAO) have held a preliminary meeting in Nay Pyi Taw ahead of a trilateral peace talks, Xinhua reported quoting state media.
The trilateral peace talks among the government, army and 10 NCA signatory EAO is scheduled for today to continue resolving matters in existence through negotiation.
The preliminary meeting discussed issues related to democracy, basic principles, self-determination, non-secession from the Union as well as a unified army and strengthening of ceasefire agreements.
The four-day trilateral talks, which also marks the third anniversary of the signing of NCA, are aimed at overcoming the bottle necks at various levels of political discussions, the EAO announcement said.