Government says Rakhine crisis must be resolved with a new perspective

By
Zeyar Maw, Aung Myat Thu
On Thursday, 20 September 2018

(File) Smoke and flames rise from the Gawdu Thara village in Maungdaw township, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 07 September 2017. Photo: Nyein Chan Naing/EPA

The government has said that the Rakhine crisis must be resolved with a new perspective in line with the whole world.

Union Minister Kyaw Tint Swe speaking at the Union Parliament session (joint session) convened on September 19 in a briefing on the state of union said, “In resolving Rakhine affairs, we will implement a program with the aim of unity in diversity and peaceful coexistence but we cannot resolve this crisis using the old perspective and old concepts which existed when the conflict erupted,”

But Arakan National Party (ANP) Central Committee member and House of Representatives MP from Mrauk-U constituency Oo Oo Hla Saw said that the government had not yet disclosed their plan of how to resolve this Rakhine affair.

“I think the method for resolving this crisis should be changed. The current policy is ineffective. Their policy is appeasement.” MP Oo Oo Hla Saw said.

This Week