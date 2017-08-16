Government spokesperson rejects rumours regarding establishment of People’s Militias in Rakhine State

Myanmar government spokesperson U Zaw Htay rejected the rumours that the Government was establishing paramilitary forces in Rakhine State, he said that it’s not government policy, not only of the Union government but also the regional government to form that kind of paramilitary forces.
Because extremists are stepping up terrorist activities in the region, The State Counsellor is working together with the military leadership for Tatmadaw security forces to quell terrorist actions, to control the May Yu mountain area and to protect local people there.
The government has a priority to wipe out the terrorists in order to maintain peace, stability and security in the region.
The rumours that People’s Militias are being formed is false and it is not the policy of Union Government and to establish People’s Militias in Rakhine State.