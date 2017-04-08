Group to meet to discuss drug policy reform

By
Mizzima
On Saturday, 8 April 2017

A man wearng a T-shirt with the flag of Myanmar injects heroin into his belly at the Hpakant jade mining area, Kachin State, northern Myanmar, 2 February 2017. Photo: Seng Mai/EPA

The Drug Policy Advocacy Group – Myanmar1 (DPAG) and the Global Commission on Drug Policy2 (GCDP) will organise a joint public event titled “Advancing drug policy reform in Myanmar” today in Yangon.

As the group says, this important event happens at a critical time for Myanmar, which has engaged in a crucial drug law reform process and has recently published a draft bill to revise the 1993 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law. It will therefore be a unique opportunity to review examples, from Myanmar and around the world, of evidence-based policies and practices based on public health, human rights and development.

Madame Ruth Dreifuss, former President of Switzerland and Minister of Home Affairs, current Chair of the Global Commission on Drug Policy, will honour us with her presence and will participate as a special guest speaker, together with other prominent panelists.

This Week