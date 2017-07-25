H1N1 influenza cases reported in Myanmar

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 25 July 2017

People wear masks as they walk in the downtown area in Yangon on 24 July 2017. Photo: Thura/Mizzima

13 people in Myanmar have been confirmed to have contracted H1N1 influenza and a boy has died with flu-like symptoms, raising fears of a new outbreak of a virus also known as swine flu, Reuters reported on 24 July.

Three cases of H1N1 had been confirmed in Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, on Friday, the Ministry of Health and Sport said in a statement after news of the infections had already spread, according to the report.

The ministry said another 10 people in Matupi - in the remote northwestern state of Chin that borders India - had caught the virus this month.

