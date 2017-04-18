Heavy isolated rainfall from Cyclone Maarutha still expected

Cyclone Maarutha weakened yesterday morning, but heavy isolated rainfall is expected over some regions and states today, state media reported quoting the Meteorology and Hydrology Department.
Rain or thundershowers will be fairly widespread in Nay Pyi Taw, Mandalay, Magway and Taninthayi regions, and Shan, Kayah, Kayin and Mon states. Rain will be scattered in Lower Sagaing and Yangon Regions, Chin and Rakhine States and isolated in the remaining regions and states with isolated heavy rainfall in Nay Pyi Taw, Taninthayi Region, Kayin and Mon states. The degree of certainty for the weather predictions is 80 per cent, according to the weather bureau.
Occasional squalls with rough seas will be experienced in the Ayeyawady Delta, the Gulf of Mottama and along the Mon-Taninthayi Coasts. Surface wind speed in squalls may reach 40 mph. Seas will be moderate elsewhere in Myanmar, the report said.