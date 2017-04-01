High voter turnout reported for Yangon Region constituency No. (6) for the Upper House

Despite concerns voiced that people are not interested in the by-elections, there was reported to be a high turnout, at least in Yangon.
Citizens came to the polling stations for the Yangon Region Constituency No. (6) for the Upper House since the opening time of the polling stations, according to Mizzima correspondents at the polling stations.
At the polling station No. 2 of Magyikantaung East Ward in Kyimyindaing Township, which is one of the polling stations for the constituency No. (6), more than 100 out of 512 eligible voters had already cast their votes within the first three hours since the polling station was opened.
Differently-abled persons can also cast their votes in the polling station No. 2.
Khin Maung Yi (aka) Khaing Maung Yi (National Democratic Force), Khin Maung Aye (Union Solidarity and Development Party), Nilar Ohn (aka) Htike Eindray Oo (Independent Candidate), Dr. Maung Maung (National League for Democracy), Myint Kyi (Democratic Party - Myanmar), and Thet Tun (National Development Party) stand for the Yangon Region constituency No. (6) for the Upper House.