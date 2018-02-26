HIV/AIDS Flagship project launched

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 26 February 2018

Photo: TOP Center Myanmar

The launch ceremony of the HIV/AIDS Flagship (UHF) project, with a fund of US$10 million and backed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), was held at Sedona Hotel, Yangon, yesterday, state media reported.

The two-year project (2018-2019) is being executed in places with the highest rates of HIV infection: Kachin and Shan states, and the Sagaing, Yangon and Mandalay regions.

The project aims to scale up HIV prevention, testing and treatment services by utilising non-governmental organisations and private sector health providers for people living with HIV and key populations, people who inject drugs (PWID), women sex workers, men, women & LGBTQs who are afflicted and transgender people, the report said.

