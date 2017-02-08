HR Commission says human rights violations not found in Sittway prison

By
RiA
On Wednesday, 8 February 2017

Myanmar HR Commission member Yu Lwin Aung.

Myanmar Human Rights Commission member Yu Lwin Aung said that they did not find any human rights violations inside Sittway prison.

“The situation there is normal. We had found some human rights violations in other prisons in the past. In comparison with past experiences in these prisons, there are no human rights violations here,” he said.

Myanmar Human Rights Commission arrived in Sittway on the morning of February 6 and inspected Sittway prison and clinics. They will also visit prisons in Punnakyun and Buthidaung towns.

More Articles

Security increased in Yangon as Union Day draws closer
Final dissolution of MICA needs only government’s nod
2nd meeting of Myanmar’s peace conference scheduled for Feb. 28
Myanmar rejects UN criticism of Rohingya abuse investigation
Myanmar monk caught with 4.6 mln methamphetamine pills
Depoliticizing student unions in Myanmar

Advertisements

This Week