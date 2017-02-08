HR Commission says human rights violations not found in Sittway prison

Myanmar Human Rights Commission member Yu Lwin Aung said that they did not find any human rights violations inside Sittway prison.
“The situation there is normal. We had found some human rights violations in other prisons in the past. In comparison with past experiences in these prisons, there are no human rights violations here,” he said.
Myanmar Human Rights Commission arrived in Sittway on the morning of February 6 and inspected Sittway prison and clinics. They will also visit prisons in Punnakyun and Buthidaung towns.