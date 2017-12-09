Human Rights Day marked in Yangon

The Danish Embassy, Yangon Film School, and University Law Faculties are taking time out to mark Human Rights Day in Yangon today.
Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10 December – the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This year, Human Rights Day kicks off a year-long campaign to mark the upcoming 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a milestone document that proclaimed the inalienable rights which everyone is inherently entitled to as a human being – regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.
The Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar through its Denmark-Myanmar Programme on Rule of Law and Human Rights is joining with the Yangon Film School and its partners from the Law Departments of East Yangon and Dagon Universities to mark International Human Rights Day.
Human rights are the core international rules that are valid for all human beings globally. The
Embassy of Denmark and Yangon Film School have joined forces with the Law Departments of Dagon and East Yangon Universities to spread this message.
Today, December 9, at Nawaday Cinema in Yangon, lecturers from these two universities will use a selection of documentaries produced by multi-ethnic students of Yangon Film School to talk about human rights, challenge the views of law students and filmmakers, and present national legislation relevant to human rights issues.
A workshop on the rights of people living with disabilities (Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities & The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Law) will begin with a screening of the Human Rights Human Dignity Film Festival award-winning “Lovely Bones” by Nwaye Zar Chi Soe and “Beyond the Light” by Myo Min Khin, followed by a Q&A session with the film directors.
The second session of the day will focus on children’s rights (the Convention on the Rights of the
Child, Labour laws connected to child labour, the right to education and the Child Law) where the documentaries “Far from Home” by Thiha Thwe, “Water Boy” by Tay Zar Win Tun, “Now I can read” by Khin Khin Su and “To School” directed by Soe Moe Aung will be screened.
Denmark is supporting the two Law Faculties to use new teaching methodologies and new ways of presenting content. The goal of the event is to show how film and documentaries in particular can be used as a resource to discuss international human rights and Myanmar laws related to the protection of all human beings.