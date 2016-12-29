IDPs forced to flee as Myanmar Army intensifies strikes against KIA

Mortar shelling by the Myanmar army during hostilities between government troops and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) forced more than 2,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) to flee their camps in Kachin state late Tuesday and early Wednesday, RFA reported quoting one of the refugees.
Government soldiers captured the KIA’s third battalion headquarters in Waingmaw township on Tuesday in airstrikes and attacks by infantry troops, cannon, tanks, and heavy weapons, according to an announcement on Tuesday by Myanmar’s commander-in-chief’s office.
There were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries.