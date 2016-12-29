IDPs forced to flee as Myanmar Army intensifies strikes against KIA

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 29 December 2016

In this photograph taken October 14, 2016, armed rebels belonging to the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) ethnic group move towards the frontline near Laiza in Kachin state. Photo: Hkun Lat/AFP

Mortar shelling by the Myanmar army during hostilities between government troops and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) forced more than 2,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) to flee their camps in Kachin state late Tuesday and early Wednesday, RFA reported quoting one of the refugees.

Government soldiers captured the KIA’s third battalion headquarters in Waingmaw township on Tuesday in airstrikes and attacks by infantry troops, cannon, tanks, and heavy weapons, according to an announcement on Tuesday by Myanmar’s commander-in-chief’s office.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries.

More Articles

China flexes military muscle before Trump takes office
Myanmar state counsellor stresses effective, transparent use of peace process fund
Third man found dead in Rakhine State
Myanmar men may face jail for not marrying pregnant women
6 Bangladeshis shot by Myanmar Navy in Bay of Bengal incident
Over 32,000 people issued with national verification identity cards in Myanmar’s Rakhine state

Advertisements

This Week

Mizzima Weekly

Subscribe | Where to buy?