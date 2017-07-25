Independent UN rights expert says situation ‘worsening’ in Myanmar

While no one expects an overnight transition to democracy in Myanmar, there has to be real progress on human rights, an independent United Nations expert has said, highlighting reported killings, tortures, and an “ongoing humanitarian crisis” for the Rohingya people and other minorities.
In a statement from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Special Rapporteur Yanghee Lee accused national authorities of “presiding over a worsening security and human rights situation” in the country.
Ms. Lee said she catalogued a list of concerns during her 12 day visit to the country, which was held at the invitation of the Government, which also included the use of human shields by security forces and deaths in custody.
The Special Rapporteur, who visited Yangon and Nay Pyi Taw as well as parts of Rakhine, Shan and Kayin States, said she had been “astonished” at Government attempts to limit her activities and movements.
Ms. Lee will present a full report on her visit to the UN General Assembly in October 2017.