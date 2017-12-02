India-Myanmar charity proceeds for Daw Khin Kyi Foundation and Rakhine rehabilitation

Proceeds from profits at the India-Myanmar Charity bazar held in India House on Saturday will go partly to the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation and partly to support relief efforts in Rakhine State.
The Charity Bazar was put together by the Indian Women Association.
The Association's chairperson Dolly Misri, the wife of the Indian Ambassador Mr Vikram Misri, said there were 41 stalls in the Charity Bazar held on the grounds of the India House.
"It is a festival of Indian food, textiles and beauty products. You even have mendhi and nails done up Indian style in stalls here," said Liza Mahanta of the Indian embassy.
"And we have Burmese stalls as well, so that showcases our growing bilateral relations," said Dolly Misri, adding that the charity bazar was a celebration of Indian diversity.
"This is soft diplomacy," she quipped when speaking to Mizzima.