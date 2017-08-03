India provides medical assistance to help Myanmar with H1N1 virus

The Government of India has provided emergency medical assistance to help the authorities in Myanmar deal with and contain the outbreak of H1N1 flu in certain parts of the country, according to a statement.
The assistance which includes vaccine doses, diagnostic kits, Tamiflu tablets and face masks arrived in Yangon yesterday.
One more death from H1N1 influenza was reported yesterday, the nationwide death toll has now reached 13, or 4.5 per cent of persons confirmed to be infected, said the Ministry of Health and Sports.
A statement of the ministry said that on Tuesday and Wednesday, 39 patients suspected of having H1N1 flu received laboratory testing. Of that group, 23 were confirmed to have contracted the virus. That brought the total number of confirmed cases of H1N1 in the country to 99. All are receiving treatment at hospitals.