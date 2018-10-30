Indian Coast Guard ships Sujay and Anmol visit Yangon

To further strengthen Bilateral Cooperation between India and Myanmar, Indian Coast Guard ships Sujay and Anmol will visit Yangon, Myanmar from 30 October-03 November 2018 for a goodwill visit.
ICGS Sujay is an Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) and was commissioned into Indian Coast Guard on 21 December 2017. The ship has a displacement of over 2400 tonnes, a length of 105 meters and is capable of doing speed in excess of 26 knots. The OPV is tasked for search and rescue, maritime law enforcement & patrol, and also carries pollution response equipment to contain oil spill at sea. Designed to embark a twin-engine helicopter and five high-speed boats, the OPV was built indigenously by M/s Goa Shipyard Limited and is visiting Yangon in her very first year of service.
The Commanding Officer of ICGS Sujay is DIG Yoginder Dhaka, who heads a crew of over 100 personnel, including officers and sailors.
ICGS Anmol is a Fast Patrol Vessel commissioned on 15 October 2015 and constructed by M/s Cochin Shipyard Limited. The ship is commanded by Commandant Satyjeet N Samle, who heads a crew of over 40 personnel.
Major activities during the stay at Yangon include courtesy calls, professional interaction with personnel from the Myanmar Navy and Department of Marine Administration, visits to places of interest and friendly sports.