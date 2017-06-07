Indian naval ship Sumitra on goodwill visit to Yangon

Indian Naval Ship Sumitra, an Offshore Patrol Vessel is visiting Myanmar on a goodwill visit from 6-8 June to hand over disaster relief material to the Government of Myanmar for communities affected by cyclone Mora as a token of the solidarity of the people of India with the people of Myanmar.
The relief material, comprising essential food items, water, clothing and medical supplies, were handed over by the visiting ship and officials from Embassy of India to Director General H.E. Dr. Ko Ko Naing from Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement on 6 June, 2017 at Myanmar International Terminal Thilawa. The officials from Indian Embassy included Captain Manmeet Singh Khurana, Naval Attaché and Ms. Shweta Singh, First Secretary. The Government of India remains ready to provide additional assistance to the affected communities, whenever required, according to press release.
INS Sumitra (P-59) is part of the Eastern Naval Command of Indian Navy. The ship has participated in several relief missions in the past, including in an operation to evacuate Indian personnel from Aden, Yemen in March, 2015 as part of Operation Rahat.
The ship is commanded by Commander KP Shreesan, who heads a crew of over 100 personnel, including officers and sailors.