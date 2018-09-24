Indian naval ships visit Yangon

As part of the ongoing bilateral mechanisms between India and Myanmar, two Indian naval ships, Kulish and Battimalv along with one Indian Navy Dornier aircraft will visit Yangon from 24 to 26 September, 2018 for Opening Ceremony of the 7th IN-MN Coordinated Patrol. The coordinated patrol is to maintain maritime security within respective sides of the maritime boundary and enhance mutual understanding between navies through operational exchange, according to a statement.
INS Kulish is the third indigenously manufactured Kora Class Guided Missile Corvettes, commissioned into the Indian Navy in 2001, and presently based at Port Blair. Equipped with a multitude of weapons and sensors, the ship is also designed to embark indigenously manufactured Dhruv (ALH) or Chetak helicopter. Cdr Deepak Bali is in Command of Kulish and heads a crew of over 120 personnel.
INS Battimalv is a Fast Attack Craft with a top speed of over 28 knots commissioned into the Indian Navy in 2006. The ship undertakes regular patrolling and surveillance missions in the Andaman and Nicobar group of islands, and is commanded by Lieutenant Commander MC Chandeep, who heads a crew of over 50 personnel.
Major activities in Yangon include the opening ceremony of the coordinated patrol, courtesy calls, sports & social interactions, and visits to places of interest.