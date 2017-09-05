Indian PM Modi says he looks forward to visit as he flies in to Myanmar

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he is looking forward to his first bilateral visit to Myanmar just ahead of him flying in today.
In a message posted on his Facebook Page, PM Modi says he is looking forward to the new bright chapter in India-Myanmar relations.
The following is his full message:
I will visit Myanmar on 5-7 September 2017 at the invitation of His Excellency U Htin Kyaw, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. I have visited this beautiful country earlier in 2014 for the ASEAN-India Summit, but this will be my first bilateral visit to Myanmar.
I am looking forward to meeting President U Htin Kyaw as also Her Excellency Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister of President's Office. I have had the opportunity for discussions with both dignitaries during their visits to India in 2016.
During the visit, we will review developments in our bilateral relations, especially the extensive programme of development cooperation and socio-economic assistance that India is undertaking in Myanmar, and explore new areas in which we can work together.
We will also look at strengthening our existing cooperation on security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, skill development, infrastructure and energy, and culture.
I also look forward to paying a visit to the famed heritage city of Bagan, where the Archaeological Survey of India has done stellar work on renovating the Ananda Temple, and where it will be undertaking further restoration work on a number of pagodas and murals that were damaged in last year's earthquake.
I will end my visit in Yangon, where I look forward to visiting various historical spots that symbolise the shared heritage of India and Myanmar.
I am also keen to meet and interact with the Indian-origin community of Myanmar, whose history goes back more than a century.
I am confident that the visit will open a bright new chapter in India-Myanmar relations and will help in charting a roadmap for closer cooperation between our Governments, our business communities and at the people to people level.