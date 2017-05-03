Investigation into missing development funds in Magwe to continue

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 3 May 2017

A large sculpture-garden area on a roadway in Nay Pyi Taw. Photo: Mizzima

Authorities in Myanmar are continuing to investigate the alleged misappropriation of regional development funds in the Magwe region and review a claim of 4 billion kyats (U.S. $2.9 million) supposedly used for regional development in the central part of the country, RFA reported on 2 May.

Phone Maw Shwe, former chief minister of Magwe, has already said he will ensure that a total of 7.5 billion kyats (US$5 million) in missing funds will be returned to the regional government. He also said 4 billion kyats had been used for regional development.

Questions about the money arose a year ago when a lawmaker from Magwe asked parliament about the alleged embezzlement of regional development funds collected as taxation from small-scale oil producers in Magwe by the previous regional government.

The Bureau of Special Investigations began probing the matter and found that 7.5 billion kyats was missing.

More Articles

Suu Kyi rejects UN Myanmar probe
Myanmar soldiers caught smuggling meth pills in Rakhine
Deadly secret: The illegal abortions killing Myanmar’s women
Myanmar Government rejects Chinese offer of mediation with Bangladesh
Myanmar migrant workers in Thailand demand labour rights
Myanmar president stresses harmonious efforts of workers, employers for national development

Advertisements

This Week