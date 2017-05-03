Investigation into missing development funds in Magwe to continue

Authorities in Myanmar are continuing to investigate the alleged misappropriation of regional development funds in the Magwe region and review a claim of 4 billion kyats (U.S. $2.9 million) supposedly used for regional development in the central part of the country, RFA reported on 2 May.
Phone Maw Shwe, former chief minister of Magwe, has already said he will ensure that a total of 7.5 billion kyats (US$5 million) in missing funds will be returned to the regional government. He also said 4 billion kyats had been used for regional development.
Questions about the money arose a year ago when a lawmaker from Magwe asked parliament about the alleged embezzlement of regional development funds collected as taxation from small-scale oil producers in Magwe by the previous regional government.
The Bureau of Special Investigations began probing the matter and found that 7.5 billion kyats was missing.