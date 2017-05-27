Italian ambassador visits Shan State

The Ambassador of Italy Pier Giorgio Aliberti has stressed his country’s strong commitment to supporting the peace process following a visit to Shan State this week.
“Thanks to its natural resources and its strategic position at the border with China, Shan State is fundamental in order to assure a balanced and sustainable socio-economic development for Myanmar,” said the Ambassador of Italy Pier Giorgio Aliberti at the end of his mission to Taungyyi.
The visit gave the Ambassador the opportunity to meet the Chief Minister of Shan State, Dr. Linn Htut, the Speaker of Shan State Hluttaw Sai Long Hseng, representatives of the Shan Nationalities League for Democracy (SNLD) and the Restoration Council of the Shan State/Shan State Army (RCSS/SSA), and delegates of the Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Committee dealing with the peace process.
During the discussions, Ambassador Aliberti highlighted the strong commitment of the Italian Government towards democratic transition and the ongoing peace process in Myanmar, recalling the several projects carried out by Italy and exploring new possible ways of further cooperation.