Judgement expected soon in Ranong murder case

Thailand’s Ranong district court will pronounce judgement on March 29 against four Myanmar migrant workers who are accused of the murder of a female Thai student.
The victim, Apple aka Ei Poke (16), who lived in Soi Lone Kyin Ward, Ranong Province, Thailand was killed on September 28, 2015. Thai police arrested four Myanmar migrant workers namely Kyaw Sow Win (15), Moe Zin Aung (16), Sein Kadone (23) and Wai Lin aka Zaw Lay (21) as suspects in connection with the case and charged them with murder, conspiracy, illegal possession of weapons in public and perjury.
A press conference regarding the case was held at Orchid Hotel, Yangon on March 12 in the morning and Htoo Chit who is working for Myanmar migrant workers in Thailand and Ei Ei Moe, mother of suspect Moe Zin Aung, briefed the media.
Htoo Chit, Executive Director of Thai based Foundation for Education and Development (FED), said that they were worried about the case as the Thai court would give capital punishment as in Kao Tao Island murder case though there were some evidence against the accused in the case he also said that the Myanmar government hardly gave assistance to the accused.