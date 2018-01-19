Kachin bishops meet Min Aung Hlaing

Four Kachin bishops have met Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing to talk prospects for peace in the country's north, where fighting between the military and armed ethnic groups has intensified, ucanews reported on 18 January.
Retired Archbishop Paul Zinghtung Grawng of Mandalay and Bishops Philip Lasap Za Hawng of Lashio, Francis Daw Tang of Myitkyina and Raymond Sumlut Gam of Banmaw attended a meeting at Bayintnaung Parlor in Naypyidaw on Jan. 16.
"We conveyed the message on the Catholic Church's stance of getting a durable peace through dialogue instead of arms, and the church stands ready to take part in nation building in collaboration with all stakeholders," he told ucanews.com.
Bishop Gam said the military chief reaffirmed its commitment to ending civil wars in Myanmar while opening the door to all armed ethnic groups to negotiate, the report said.