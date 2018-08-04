Kalewa coal mine explosion kills five miners including a Chinese national

By
Hpone Naing Phyo (Monywa Gazette)
On Saturday, 4 August 2018

An explosion in a coal mine about ten miles from Thitchauk village, Kalewa Township, Sagaing Region killed five miners including a Chinese national.

News released by government Information Department says that the coal mine was owned by Tun Thwin Coal mining company. Methane gas reportedly exploded causing the interior of the mine to collapse on August 2 at about 11 p.m.

Four miners who entered coal mine to rescue the trapped miners were asphyxiated and had to be admitted to hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the five dead miners were removed from the mine on August 3 at 2 p.m.

The mine explosion was reported to the Township Administrative Office on August 3 at 9 a.m. prompting the rescue operation.

The coal mine is reportedly 600 feet deep and the explosion was occurred at an inner transverse tunnel at 200 feet.  

