Kamayut Township court again denies bail to Myo Yan Naung Thein

By
Mizzima
On Saturday, 7 January 2017

Myo Yan Naung Thein, secretary of the NLD's central research committee. Photo: Mizzima TV

Myo Yan Naung Thein, secretary of the NLD's central research committee. Photo: Mizzima TV

Kamayut Township court again denied bail to Myo Yan Naung Thein, secretary of the National League for Democracy's central research committee.

Myo Yan Naung Thein was sued under the section 66 (d) of the Telecommunications Law for his Facebook posts that allegedly defamed the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Services.

The court denied bail in their fourth hearing.

During the fourth hearing, the Judge Thanda Shin questioned two prosecution witnesses, Hlaing Myoma Police Station chief Kyaw Zaw and a civilian, San Lwin.

NLD patron Tin Oo attended the fourth hearing. The next hearing will be conducted on January 10.

More Articles

Ayeyarwady Region Chief Minister stable after car accident
Tweeting from the hip - US President-elect Donald Trump greets the crowd at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, USA, 15 December 2016, during a stop of his 'Thank You Tour' rally. Photo: Tracie Van Auken/EPA
Score-settling, trash-talking Trump set in his ways
UN rights envoy to probe Myanmar Rohingya violence
Myanmar media execs granted bail in defamation trial
Story Correction
Buddhist monks protest outside Thingangyun Township Court in Yangon on January 5. Photo: Mizzima
Monks stage protest after court denies bail for Shine Htet Aung

Advertisements

This Week

Mizzima Weekly

Subscribe | Where to buy?