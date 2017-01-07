Kamayut Township court again denies bail to Myo Yan Naung Thein

Kamayut Township court again denied bail to Myo Yan Naung Thein, secretary of the National League for Democracy's central research committee.
Myo Yan Naung Thein was sued under the section 66 (d) of the Telecommunications Law for his Facebook posts that allegedly defamed the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Services.
The court denied bail in their fourth hearing.
During the fourth hearing, the Judge Thanda Shin questioned two prosecution witnesses, Hlaing Myoma Police Station chief Kyaw Zaw and a civilian, San Lwin.
NLD patron Tin Oo attended the fourth hearing. The next hearing will be conducted on January 10.