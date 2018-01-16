Karen State CM hands over duties to acting CM

The Karen State government Mon Ethnic Affairs Minister Min Tin Win confirmed to Mizzima that acting CM and Finance Minister Than Naing was currently performing the duty of CM Nan Khin Htwe Myint, on health grounds.
“Her legs were seriously hurt and she almost slipped and fell on the floor on Wednesday at a meeting. But we don’t know how long her leave will be,” Minister Min Tin Win said.
Nan Khin Htwe Myint injured her left leg in a car accident in July.
Minister Min Tin Win said that the CM was on leave only as the injury had not yet recovered and the rumour saying she took 45-day leave was not true.
Acting CM Than Naing who is concurrently City Development and Finance Minister in State Government is an elected legislator from Hpa-an constituency (2).