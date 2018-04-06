KIA to launch new attacks in mining region

The Kachin Independence Army (KIA) will launch new offensives against the Myanmar military on April 10 in an isolated valley area of the Tanaing township gold and amber mining region in Kachin state, RFA reported quoting the ethnic armed group.
The latest round of fighting between the two sides began early this year when government soldiers launched air strikes in Tanaing, an area controlled by the KIA, which relies on its natural resources as a source of income by levying a tax on mine operators.
The KIA believes that Myanmar forces have been stepping up their attacks on rebel-held territory in hopes of gaining control of it before the next round of negotiations in the government's peace conference initiative in May.
Accordig to the RFA report, The KIA warned those who are working illegally in gold and amber mines in isolated Hukawng valley in northernmost Myanmar’s Kachin state to leave the area before the attacks begin.