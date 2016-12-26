KIA/TNLA clash with government troops

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 26 December 2016

TNLA troops. Photo: Mizzima

Government troops clashed with about 60 members of a joint KIA and TNLA patrol while conducting area clearance operations in Muse Township Friday, state media reported on 26 December.

As government troops repelled the attack, the armed groups retreated to the southeast.

About four hours later, approximately 10 members of the KIA attacked a tollgate near the Oriental Hotel in Kutkai, the report said.

During the clashes, some of security forces were injured, officials said. Several rounds of ammunition, a backpack and a uniform were seized by security forces.

More Articles

Visiting troubled Rakhine State: Interview
Christmas typhoon threatens Philippine capital
Aung San Suu Kyi calls for efforts to restore Yangon’s glory
Rakhine govt denies prohibition against sea fishing
Chief minister cautious about handling sensitive issue in Rakhine State
The entrance to Maungdaw Township, Rakhine State. Photo: Mizzima
Seven new Rakhine villages to be set up in Maungdaw

Advertisements

This Week

Mizzima Weekly

Subscribe | Where to buy?