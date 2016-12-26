KIA/TNLA clash with government troops

Government troops clashed with about 60 members of a joint KIA and TNLA patrol while conducting area clearance operations in Muse Township Friday, state media reported on 26 December.
As government troops repelled the attack, the armed groups retreated to the southeast.
About four hours later, approximately 10 members of the KIA attacked a tollgate near the Oriental Hotel in Kutkai, the report said.
During the clashes, some of security forces were injured, officials said. Several rounds of ammunition, a backpack and a uniform were seized by security forces.