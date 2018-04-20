KNLA 203 Battalion arrests drug traffickers after shooting

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a press statement on April 19 saying that the armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU) the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) 203 Battalion had arrested a drug trafficker at the 16-mile post, Mannaing-Yadanabon Street, Bokpyin Township, Tanintharyi Region on April 19 after shooting at them.
KNLA 203 Battalion led by Pado Htoo Saw from Joint Monitoring Committee (JMC) in Tanintharyi Region signalled a vehicle driven by Aung San Htwe and carrying passenger Soe Ko Ko to stop for at the 16-mile checkpoint on April 14 at about 8:30 p.m. but the vehicle did not stop and tried to speed away.
The press statement says the KNLA opened fire to stop them.
Soe Ko Ko suffered gunshot wounds to his right hip and was arrested.
Driver Aung San Htwe managed to flee from the scene, 1,965 ecstasy tablets and 1.02879 Kg of ice were reportedly found and seized from the vehicle.