KNU’s 16th Congress begins

The Karen National Union’s 16th Congress began yesterday at Law Khee Lah (Lay Wah), Karen State, with the organisation expected to form a new leadership body.
The KNU Congress is recognised as the KNU’s supreme legislative body and it is here that the Chairman, General Secretary, Joint Secretaries 1 and 2 and the Executive Committee (EC), the Central Standing Committees (CSC) and candidate members are elected.
According to Karen News, a total of 318 people are attending the three week congress comprising KNU representatives, observers from Karen political parties, Karen armed groups and Karen civil society groups from both inside Burma and from overseas.
It remains unclear whether Mutu Say Poe, the current chairman will seek another term.