KNU says they will engage with non-NCA signatories

The Karen National Union (KNU) said in a statement that they would engage with ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) which had not yet signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) and would strive for achieving internal peace in the country.
The KNU issued the statement after the second meeting of Central Standing Committee held at Lay Wah camp from August 6 to 24.
The statement says, “We will fully coordinate on differences among dialogue partners based on mutual recognition, respect, sympathy and understanding.”
The KNU signed the NCA when President Thein Sein’s government was in power.