KNU says they will engage with non-NCA signatories

By
Zeya Maw
On Monday, 27 August 2018

(File) Karen National Union (KNU) guerillas with their weapons parade. Photo: Rungroj Yongrit/EPA

(File) Karen National Union (KNU) guerillas with their weapons parade. Photo: Rungroj Yongrit/EPA

The Karen National Union (KNU) said in a statement that they would engage with ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) which had not yet signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) and would strive for achieving internal peace in the country.

The KNU issued the statement after the second meeting of Central Standing Committee held at Lay Wah camp from August 6 to 24.

The statement says, “We will fully coordinate on differences among dialogue partners based on mutual recognition, respect, sympathy and understanding.”

The KNU signed the NCA when President Thein Sein’s government was in power.

More Articles

Myanmar court postpones verdict for Reuters journalists
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone (C), 31, is escorted by police as he leaves the court after the final argument of his trial in Yangon, Myanmar, 20 August 2018. Photo: Nyeini Chan Naing/EPA
Myanmar Reuters journalists face verdict in landmark case
This photograph taken on December 24, 2014 shows a Naga ethnic woman bathing her child in Lahal township in the remote Sagaing region located in northern Myanmar. Photo: AFP
Over 100 children treated in Naga region for unidentified disease
India-Myanmar border cross opening shows Act East Policy in action: panelists
Refugees mark ‘black day’ one year after Myanmar violence
Flashback - Last year's Parami Roundtable discussion on Myanmar and BIMSTEC in Yangon, 1 September, 2017. Photo: Thura/Mizzima
Focus on BIMSTEC and the Bay of Bengal
....

Advertisements

This Week