Kofi Annan arrives in Yangon to deliver Advisory Commission on Rakhine State’s final report

Mr. Kofi Annan, the chair of the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State and the former UN Secretary General, arrived in Yangon yesterday in advance of the release of the commission’s final report, state media reported.
Mr. Annan is scheduled to hold talks with members of the Central Committee for the Implementation of Peace, Stability and Development in Rakhine State chaired by State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi today in Nay Pyi Taw, according to the Ministry of Information.
The commission’s final report will be published on Thursday.
The report is expected to include recommendations for the government on conflict prevention, humanitarian assistance, reconciliation between the region’s Buddhist and Muslim communities, institution building, and development in conflict-torn Rakhine State.